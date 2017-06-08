New column day

Here, on how the UK's general election should remind us that we're not beholden to establishment voices (whether in the media or within a party) in deciding who's fit to lead us.
For further reading...
- I've already pointed out John Harris and Gary Younge have written about the rise of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party, along with Michal Rozworski's take on the prospect of meaningfully democratizing an economy.
- Joseph Stiglitz argues that Labour's most important promise is to put an end to decades of destructive austerity.
- And finally, George Monbiot writes that Corbyn has offered the type of hope which he and other voters have never seen before.
