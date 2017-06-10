On selective sacrifice

Brad Wall's definition of shared sacrifice:
Public service workers are expected to do their jobs plus more to cover for a hiring freeze, while also getting hit with a 3.5% pay cut.
At the same time, specially-selected Saskatchewan Party MLAs get handed new titles without any accompanying work, plus $3,000 free to go with it.
Somehow this looks familiar as Wall's corporate cronies take large tax breaks while people are asked to pay more. And in both cases, there's every reason for the public to put an end to the one-sided demands.
