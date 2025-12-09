Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Jonathan Last discusses how the Trump regime is carrying out campaigns of murder based on known lies with both the purpose and effect of destroying any social order, while Matt Gurney writes about the participants at the Halifax International Security Forum who have quite rightly concluded the U.S. can never be trusted again. Daniele Renwick talks to activists from authoritarian regimes about the lessons they've learned, while Kimberly Prost discusses the effects of the U.S.' imposition of sanctions against people who dare to enforce international criminal and humanitarian law. And Charlie Angus writes about Trump's gangster regime, while Richard Goode discusses the alt-right forces seeking to impose similar lawless violence in Canada.
- Hannah Murphy writes about the development of privately-owned cities to further entrench the power of the wealthy. And Alan MacLeod writes about the obvious distortion of our information environment when then most obscenely wealthy tycoons on the planet are all taking over major media outlets to turn them into personal megaphones, while Alexander Smith et al. study the dangers posed by politicised threats to science.
- Taylor Noakes points out that Mark Carney is dutifully parroting fossil fuel billionaires' talking points rather than working on any climate policy, while Tzeporah Berman discusses how utter capitulation is being framed as "realism". And Jim Stanford and Kathy Bennett examine (PDF) how a just transition remains entirely possible as long as government isn't beholden to the oil sector.
- Finally, Tianyuan Huang et al. study how inequalities are exacerbated by environmental disasters as rebuilding is carried out to suit those who have more resources to pay for it. And Lara Jauregui et al. find that price shocks similarly have a disparate impact on the people who can least afford to absorb them.
The billionaire-cities phenomenon is interesting, but I find it weirdly unthreatening. Mainly because they aren't going to work, none of them.ReplyDelete
They're all trying to found cities or similar entities on vaguely libertarian lines, or at any rate basing them on aggressive rejection of the social in any form. And for societies to work, they need some form of the social, the public; it doesn't necessarily have to be centralized, but there has to be some way to mobilize resources for the good of the public, to create public goods and do other things to make the place not suck. The billionaire cities people refuse to do that, so everything they build will suck and nobody will want to be there.
If anything, I almost welcome them as illustrations of the totally worthless nature of Libertarianism.