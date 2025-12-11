Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Dean Blundell discusses how the U.S. has been downgraded to an "obstructed" state in terms of civic freedoms by CIVICUS due to its use of arbitrary power both to suppress dissent and to generally terrorize vulnerable populations. Lawrence Freedman offers his take on how Europe should respond to the explicit adoption of white nationalism as the basis for the Trump regime's foreign policy, while Wesley Wark comments on the U.S.' concurrent treatment of Canada as a target. And Jillian Kestler-D'Amours writes about the necessary pushback against Mark Carney's choice to arm U.S.-allied perpetrators of genocide.
- Zeke Hausfather examines the causes of the acceleration in global warming. And Tom Harris points out how melting permafrost looks likely to exacerbate the problem, while Kira Taylor warns that the takeover of EU environmental policy by climate denialists risks adding yet another blast of carbon pollution. And Inayat Singh discusses how petrostates are falling behind China and developing countries in adopting the energy sources of the future.
- Andy Boneau laments the dedication of increasing amounts of land and resources to asphalt based on the unquestioned dominance of car culture. Timothy Fraser et al. find (PDF) that even the mild shift away from vehicular supremacy arising from New York City's congestion pricing is producing broad environmental and health benefits.
- Finally, Rebecca Burns and Thomas Burningham report that the positive impact of tenant organizing is now being met with a predictable union-busting response by landlords. And the Council of Canadians calls out the corporate lobbying offensive which has stopped any progress on pharmacare in Canada.
