Friday Morning Links

- Bill McKibben writes that Donald Trump's level of impunity now includes blatant piracy as the U.S. steals oil to try to lay the groundwork to invade Venezuela. And Stephen Marche discusses the need for Canada to defend itself against the increasing threat the U.S. poses to itself and other countries.
- But then, Dale Smith warns about the democratic backsliding Canada has experienced in 2025 (but largely glossed over based on a typical tendency to compare to the U.S. rather than to any other measuring stick). Nayeli Jiminez calls out the Carney Libs for pushing Trump-style surveillance and anti-immigrant legislation. Brandi Martin notes that Mark Carney's trampling of Indigenous rights and environmental preservation in the name of resource extraction is pulled directly from the colonial playbook.
- Geoff Dembicki reports on the connection between oil barons looking to force increased energy use and the hype around artificial intelligence. And Sharon Zhang notes that one of the current use cases for AI is to allow businesses to extract higher prices from consumers, while Seán Ó hÉigeartaigh discusses the foreseeable catastrophic outcomes of giving AI control over critical systems.
- Finally, Damien Gayle reports on new research into the multi-trillion dollar cost of allowing synthetic chemicals into human food supplies - even as corporate forces push to avoid complying with even the minimal protections that already exist.
