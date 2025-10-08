Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Kelly Hayes writes that the only emergency that's developed under the Trump regime is the atmosphere of fear being imposed by a gratuitously violent police state. And Henry Farrell notes that solidarity is the only viable response to an authoritarian regime determined to divide and conquer.
- Garrett Graff is the latest to point out that it's impossible for the Democrats to make a meaningful budget deal with an administration which claims the authority to negate any law or agreement. And Michael Harris notes the similar problem facing Mark Carney - though he's not helping matters by accepting the frame that he needs to reach an agreement anyway.
- Murad Hemmadi reports on OpenAI's attempts to make itself too big to fail in Canada just like in the U.S. And Savannah Ridley examines the dangers of betting the economy on massive data centres which support few jobs, serve no real purpose and impose environmental destruction.
- Meanwhile, Carl Meyer discusses how Carney has been rolling back what little progress Canada had made on climate policy in a futile effort to appease petropoliticians - even as Manitoba is showing (PDF) how net zero is well within reach.
- Arshy Mann interviews Nora Loreto about the deliberate destruction of state capacity in Canada. But in case anybody was under the impression that privatization and outsourcing were based on any reasonable expectation as to efficiency and productivity, Joe Wilkins reports on new research showing that NASA's use of private spacecraft has resulted in no overall savings (and glaring inefficiency on more complex projects).
- Finally, Lauren Aratani reviews Chuck Collins' Burned By Billionaires, with particular emphasis on the structural forces which have been put in place to exacerbate inequalities of wealth and power.
No comments:
Post a Comment