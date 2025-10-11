Saturday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Cole Nowicki and Casey Michel each review Jacob Silverman's Gilded Rage as a chronicle of how tech giants and their uber-wealthy principals have fallen in line behind fascism.
- Max Wyman writes that a day's use of ChatGPT has resulted in his questioning whether a major artificial intelligence model serves any useful purpose. And Ed Zitron examines the impossible promises behind the AI hype, while Joe Wilkins notes that what already looked like a grim prospect for AI generating any return on an irrational amount of investment is all the worse given that it doesn't take into account the rapid obsolescence of computer equipment.
- CUPE highlights Tim Caulfield's warning of a knowledge crisis in the face of the systematic attacks on science and trust underlying the alt-right. And Bruce Arthur points out how the same battle between the public interest and the MAGA movement's anti-socialism is behind the obsession with a B.C. ostrich farm's insistence on putting others at risk with diseased birds.
- Gabriela Calugay-Casuga discusses how the NDP is advancing legislation to remove the power to interfere with bargaining and strike activity which the Libs have taken to abusing as a matter of course.
- Finally, Leigh Beadon warns that Carney's supposed plan to invest in public housing construction actually involves little but repackaging existing functions of the CMHC.
