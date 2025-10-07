Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Tom Engelhardt notes that Donald Trump's approach to the world at large has turned into one of seeking to exercise arbitrary power abroad as well as at home, while Anna Merlan writes about the danger of the U.S.' descent into authoritarianism proving contagious. And Thomas Geoghegan discusses how states can use their collective resources to set up a functional country even as the Trump regime looks to foment civil war.
- Meanwhile, Francis Wilkinson wonders whether Canada in particular can survive the Trump regime. And Charles Rusnell highlights how Danielle Smith and the UCP have copy-and-pasted Trump's anti-immigrant bigotry into Alberta.
- Janetta McKenzie discusses how Mark Carney's insistence on pushing fossil gas (and spending billions of public dollars to move it) is absolutely contrary to any meaningful climate policy. And Isaac Callan and Colin D'Mello report on new documents showing that the dirty power preferred by Doug Ford is torpedoing Ontario's prospects of living up to its climate commitments - even as Jillian Ambrose reports on the rise of renewable energy ahead of coal power as a global energy souce, while Julian Spector reports on Australia's clear path toward 100% renewables.
- Finally, Inayat Singh points out that this year's fall heat wave can readily be traced to an overheated Pacific Ocean. And Luca Ittimani reports on new research showing that the cost of extreme weather in Australia has tripled in the past few decades.
