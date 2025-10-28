Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Paul Krugman writes about the Trump Republicans' decision to impose hunger on tens of millions of Americans - with lasting consequences on people's health and development - in defence of pedophilia and arbitrary rule. John Collins offers a grim narrative as to the path of American collapse under a regime with no interest in governing. And Hamilton Nolan discusses the importance of solidarity as the alternative to oligarchy.
- Ben Brubaker points out new research finding that algorithm-based pricing can be expected to force consumers to pay more. Lousie Matsakic reports on the likelihood that large numbers of AI users are seeing mental health crises exacerbated by the tendency to provide desired responses. And Joel Morris laments the loss of social media as a social hub rather than an exploitation device.
- Jonathan Watts and Waja Xipai reports on Antonio Guterres' warning that we've likely missed the chance to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, but still have a desperate need to limit the damage to our living environment. And Dharna Noor reports on ExxonMobil's cynical efforts to avoid having to report on its massive contribution to carbon pollution, while Sylvain Amoros and Sylvain Senecal examine how Canada's banks are likewise trying to avoid answering for funding the climate breakdown (including by terminating their involvement in Mark Carney's voluntary reporting scheme).
- Finally, Laura Doering discusses how mandatory return-to-office policies are likely to exacerbate gender discrimination.
