Sunday Afternoon Links

Sunday reading.
- Thomas Zimmer sorts through the significance of a particularly arbitrary week from the Trump regime. Lauren Gambino reports on an assessment by former U.S. national security officials documenting the country's slide into authoritarianism. Will Bunch discusses the common through line of enforced conformity in the Trump administration's systematic dehumanization and abuse of out-groups. And Edward Luce writes about the cowardice of the wealthy and powerful who have chosen to bend the knee to a mad king.
- Meanwhile, Harold Meyerson discusses a California ballot initiative to apply a wealth tax in order to fund health care - allowing for direct public choice as to whether people actually prioritize billionaires' offshore accounts over their own lives.
- Joe Wilkins warns that Sam Altman has joined the list of capricious billionaires who has positioned himself to be able to crash the global economy. And Dan Gearino and Charles Paulin report on the citizen-driven effort to stop shoveling public money into resource-sucking data centres in Virginia.
- Finally, Saima Desai points out how Doug Ford's attacks on cyclists and clean transportation fit into a corporatist mindset. And Shawn Micallef writes that any Ontario municipal leader interested in being able to serve their constituents should be planning to run against Ford's interference.
