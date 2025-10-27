Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Jonn Elledge discusses how the right in the UK (like in the U.S. and Canada) is building its public messaging around explicit racism and bigotry. Progressive Magazine laments that U.S. Democrats are trying to appease Trump sycophants and attacking anybody who speaks up for human rights, rather than serving as an opposing force against the movement toward authoritarianism. And Brian Beutler points out what the Democrats could advocate for as part of a "No Kings" agenda, while John Nichols discusses how cities can Trump-proof themselves as much as possible.
- Eva Roytburg reports on Diane Swonk's warning that the uber-rich are the only people benefiting in a U.S. economy that's otherwise on the precipice of disaster.
- Andrew Macintosh et al. discuss (PDF) the fundamental flaws with carbon credits as a central climate policy. Jessica Green highlights the particular futility of trying to build "net zero" policies around the interests of oil barons who are structurally committed to continued carbon pollution, while Daisy Dunne examines how only a minority of countries' climate plans involve any transition away from dirty energy. Naveena Sadasivam reports on the Trump regime's intimidation tactics to prevent even a slight step forward in accounting for shipping emissions. And Tik Root examines how drought may overtake all other effects of the climate breakdown in its effect on local resources.
- Meanwhile, Dana Drugmand reports on a new French court decision finding a major oil company to have misled the public about its climate policies as a matter of consumer protection. And Kristian Nielsen et al. study the factors which serve to influence consumer choices, with both accessibility and influence on well-being serving as important determinants based on the actions involved.
- Finally, Jonathan Cohn writes about the CDC alumni who are working to stand up for public health even as the Trump regime undermines it at every available opportunity. And Charles Rusnell discusses how Alberta's health care system is overwhelmed, with the UCP's anti-vax policy choices serving as one of the three main factors in the developing crisis.
