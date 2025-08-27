Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Freddy Brewster reports on a new study finding that the corporate media has refused to mention the business class' greed and profit-taking as a major cause of increased consumer prices. And Sam Freedman discusses how many of the disastrous decisions of the past decade can be traced back to the 2008 financial crash caused by deregulation and financialization.
- Andrea Pitzer discusses the need to work on building a post-Trump world rather than focusing solely on reacting to the fire hose of immediate abuses. And Gina McCarthy implores us not to let Trump and other petropoliticians undermine the work of building a clean energy future.
- Bloomberg notes that the U.S.' screeching halt to renewable development hasn't come close to turning the tide globally. And CBC News reports on the work being done to replace dirty and unreliable diesel fuel with solar energy in Canada's Arctic region.
- Jonathan Watts reports on research showing that deforestation and associated temperature increases have been responsible for half a million deaths just over the past 20 years. And Freda Kreier examines how repeated exposure to heat waves can do as much damage to one's health as smoking or drinking, while Andre Picard writes that access to air conditioning may need to be treated as an essential medical intervention.
- Finally, Taylor Noakes calls out Mark Carney for his appeasement toward the Trump regime. And Davis Legree reports on the work being done by progressive activists to build a movement to step in where Carney's promise of resistance has proven false.
