Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Garrett Graff writes that the U.S. has fully tipped over into authoritarianism, even as far too many media and political voices cling to the pretense of normality. Robert Reich discusses how Donald Trump's invariable promotion of incompetent sycophants fits into the fascist project, while Arthur Delaney reports on a warning from remaining FEMA staff that the U.S. will be unable to respond to disasters as a result of its focus on politics over the public interest. And Paul Krugman writes that Trump's illegal pretense of firing Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook represents a crucial test of one of the few limits on arbitrary and unauthorized presidential power that hasn't been bulldozed by John Roberts.
- James Pethokoukis notes that Trump's latest gambit of demanding corporate stock in exchange for policy action is one without any natural endpoint. And Oliver Darcy interviews Katie Drummond about the choice of tech giants to tie their future to the manipulation of government regulation and procurement rather than offering any services to the public.
- But then, Henry Larweh, Rachana Pradhan and Rae Ellen Bichell examine how the red states which have rolled over in the face of Trump's manipulations have ended up worse off than blue states who have fought back. And Nia Law and Lindsay Owens note that there's no reason to buy the threat that wealthy people and corporations will follow through on threats to leave if they have to pay a fair share of taxes.
- David Moscrop notes that while Canadian people are ready to fight for our identity and sovereignty, those in charge of our capital are still throwing money at the U.S. under Trump. And Tom Parkin points out that Mark Carney is letting Trump get away with violating terms of the CUSMA with auto, steel, aluminum and copper tariffs - even as the result is direct damage to Canada's auto industry.
- Finally, Emma Graney reports on the fully captured Alberta Energy Regulator's decision to cancel public hearings if they could possibly result in anything but a cheerleading session for dirty coal, while the Energy Mix points out that the oil industry's increasing automation is ensuring that workers don't share in any further fossil fuel development. Andn Ian Verrender writes that Australia too faces a revolving door of fossil fuel lobbyists dictating policy.
