Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Jason Sattler writes about the importance of working together to oppose fascism rather than acquiescing to its ends. Juse Joffe-Block and Shannon Bond examine the racist roots of the Trump regime's anti-immigrant memes. And Hamilton Nolan notes that Trump's imposition of white supremacy at the government level has turned commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion into a crucial indicator as to businesses' loyalties.
- Tom McDowell discusses how Canada's federal and provincial governments alike are using the threat of U.S. fascism to eliminate consultation and democratic decision-making in favour of top-down corporate service. David Pugliese reports on the imposition of new secrecy rules against Canadian defence workers. And Juan Sebastian Pinto discusses how Palantir - which is being welcomed into Canada by Mark Carney while collaborating with the Trump regime - poses broad-based dangers to human rights around the globe.
- University College London finds that air pollution caused by oil and gas is responsible for 91,000 deaths each year in the U.S. alone. Mitch Anderson points out that any assessment not funded shows that dirty energy is headed for a decline within the next few years at the latest, even as our petropoliticians insist on perpetual expansion with no regard for either economic viability or environmental consequences. And Isobel Farquharson reports on the work by private actors to build an EV charging network in Canada.
- Finally, Ken Chapman writes about the goals of the Forever Canadian movement which is providing a needed response to the UCP's separatist posturing.
No comments:
Post a Comment