Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Hamilton Nolan discusses the multiple crises facing labor in the U.S., as a failure to organize produces particularly catastrophic results in hostile political and legal environments. The Star's editorial board calls out Mark Carney's attempt to nullify the labour rights of Air Canada workers contrary to overwhelming public opinion - though the ultimate result offers a lesson in the value of maintaining solidarity. And Nora Loreto points out that the systematic suppression of workers' bargaining power under a system intend to reflect a peaceful compromise of interests is virtually certain to lead to far stronger tactics.
- Vitoria Barreto discusses Brazil's Pix instant payment system - which is naturally drawing fire from bankers and billionaires for providing people of all income levels with financial services without exploitation.
- Will Noel details the immense amount of renewable energy which has been scrapped due to the UCP's attacks on wind and solar power. And Eugene Ellman reports that U.S. investors are recognizing there's no future in dirty energy despite the Trump regime's determination to try to keep extracting profits for his oil tycoon donors.
- Finally, Euan Thomson reports on Alberta's sudden abandonment of a private mental health data harvesting app after news has started to emerge about its dangers.
