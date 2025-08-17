Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Naomi Klein discusses how Canada is failing the basic test of resistance to a fascist regime.
- Meanwhile, Linda McQuaig recognizes
that Canadians have every reason to be disappointed in Mark Carney's
choice to veer to the right and into the U.S.' corporate orbit, rather
than governing based on the "elbows up" message at the core of his
campaign. And Dale Smith writes that it's long past time to stop pretending that there's any point in negotiating with Donald Trump.
- Mike Allen reports on the corporate loyalty ratings which have been developed to ensure that political favouritism is the defining principle in the Trump White House's decision-making. And Maximillian Alvarez warns that Trump and his corporate backers are turning the entire U.S. into a giant environmental sacrifice zone.
- Tammy Robert discusses how the Sask Party's standard operating procedure in dealing with agricultural approvals (among other choices) is similarly to hand favours out to cronies with no regard for the public interest.
- Finally, Steven Lewis notes that the choice to build the medical system around private physician practices has long limited the effectiveness of social-level health planning - and is at the heart of a failing primary care system today. And Kevin Jiang discusses how people facing long COVID rightly feel like they've been forgotten by the health care system (and by governments generally).
