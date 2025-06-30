Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Kelsey Ables reports on the latest Oxfam study showing that the world's wealthiest few could end poverty dozens of times over by paying their fair share in taxes, while Avi Bryant implores Canada to apply higher tax rates to himself and other people who can afford them.
- But BIpasha Dey, Harshita Meenaktshi and Promit Mukherjee report on the G7's choice to grant preferential treatment to U.S. corporations. Lloyd Axworthy rightly laments the cringeworthy concessions numerous countries are offering to Donald Trump in the theoretical pursuit of agreements which he'll never consider enforceable. And Emmett MacFarlane writes that Mark Carney's decision to capitulate to Trump on the digital services tax passed years ago represents the end of any hope that he'll stand up for Canada, while Arlene Dickinson highlights how a small amount of tax on tech giants' digital rents is entirely needed as a matter of public policy.
- Serah Louis reports on the Competition Bureau's needed warning about collusion among landlords to goose rental prices at the expense of people's ability to find housing.
- Jeremy Appeal reports on the UCP's choice to turn mental health and addictions services into a cash cow Shoppers Drug Mart rather than a source of care for people who need it.
- Finally, Margot Sanger-Katz and Emily Badger report that the Trump Republicans' plans to rob from the poor to give to the rich include imposing the type of red tape they'd decry in business regulation for the sole purpose of making sure people can't collect benefits which they'd otherwise qualify to receive. And Robert Reich discusses how Zohran Mamdani's genuine desire to ensure people's basic needs are met makes him a threat to corporate interests in both U.S. parties.
