Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Charlie Angus comments on the futility of giving up substantial interests in the hope that a new trade deal with the Trump regime will be the first one he ever sees fit to honour. And Dylan Robertson reports on Lloyd Axworthy's jusitifed criticism of Mark Carney's bootlicking.
- Meanwhile, Stephen Marche discusses how Canada can go it alone from a national defence standpoint if the Libs stop operating in denial of the Trump threat. And Elizabeth Payne reports on the Canadian Medical Association Journal's call to build a stronger system to track and monitor communicable diseases to fill the void left by a U.S. regime that's happy to condemn people to avoidable deaths.
- Davis Legree reports on David Suzuki's lamentation that it's too late to avoid a climate breakdown as opposed to mitigating and surviving it as best we can. But Oxfam notes that there's still widespread public support to hold dirty energy tycoons responsible for the damage they've inflicted on our living environment.
- Finally, David Climenhaga discusses how the UCP's latest surveys couldn't be more blatant as means of manufacturing consent for separatism and division. And Jeremy Appel offers an account of Canada Day in the realm of the Alberta separatists whose cause is being stoked by their provincial government.
No comments:
Post a Comment