Wednesday Morning Links

- Jamelle Bouie discusses the rot within the U.S.' political system which is raising the prospect of imminent constitutional collapse. Malcolm Nance points out how the Trump regime is giving every indication of an intention to take Canada and Greenland by force - though there's reason to doubt that plan is any better thought-out than the rest of Trump's lurches and reversals. Evan Dyer notes that there's no subtlety at all to an ongoing destabilization campaign. And Dustin Fergusson-Vaux points out the folly of Trump's demand that we expose our banking system to increased U.S. control and higher levels of risk.
- Linda McQuaig writes about the need for Canada to mobilize in response to the Trump threat, while Rob Gillies reports on the latest set of targeted tariffs in response to the U.S.' arbitrary duties on steel and aluminum. Curtis Fric discusses the soaring public popularity of EU membership. And Kristy Kirkup reports that British Columbia is taking up the opportunity to recruit health care workers who want a better living environment than they can anticipate south of the border.
- Scott Waldman reports that the Trump regime's campaign of destruction on behalf of the fossil fuel sector includes a new propaganda effort to paint the climate breakdown as a positive. Damian Carrington points out the latest examples of climate "weirding" resulting in new and extreme phenomena hitting major cities. And Ajit Niranjan reports on a new analysis showing that nearly every country on the planet has dirtier air than the recommended level for breathing.
- Finally, Natalie Stechyson examines the increasing demands on parents, while noting that it's difficult to separate the requirements arising from parenting in particular with the general environment of stress facing everybody. But either way, Aishwarya Dudha reports on Scott Moe's continued determination not to be part of any solution as he refuses to sign a new child-care agreement.
