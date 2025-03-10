Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- The Guardian discusses how Canada is on the frontline of Donald Trump's attacks on any concept of a rules-based international order. Franklin Foer writes about how Trump is operating entirely according to Vladimir Putin's worldview, while Anna Betts reports on the U.S.' place in the list of countries seeing a rapid decline in civic freedoms. Rana Foroohar writes that Trump is proving to be a disaster even in terms of the accumulation of wealth, while Umair Haque warns that our economic system is entirely unfit to assess and manage the risks we're now facing. And Isaac Stanley-Becker warns that air safety is under even more threat than one would think from Elon Musk's well-publicized mass layoffs (and the spate of plane crashes that has followed).
- Ryan Meili discusses the importance of building connections around the globe to fill the void left by a decaying American empire - rather than retreating into an insular mindset which leaves us more isolated and vulnerable. David Olive adds a few more suggestions to Canada's list of options in responding to the trade component of the U.S. threat. And Nick Tsergas highlights why it's long past time for anybody who cares about their own credibility to ditch the morass that is X.
- Taylor Noakes calls out the dark money being used to propagandize for continued reliance on dirty energy. And Heather Stewart talks to Yolanda Diaz Perez about the success of Spain's left-wing government - including the need to push back as to the terms of political debate rather than accepting right-wing framing.
- Finally, James Tapper, Anna Fazackerley and Vanessa Thorpe discuss how COVID-19 has exacerbated existing inequalities in the UK. And Laura Spinney laments that right-wing, anti-social narratives have come to dominate any discussion of a disease which still serves as a compelling demonstration of the need to take care of each other.
