Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Jill Lawrence discusses how the U.S.' current kleptocracy was caused directly by the dangerous conflation of concentrated wealth with free speech. Luke Goldstein reports that in his efforts to extract $56 billion in insider bonuses from Tesla even as he torpedoes its market value, Elon Musk is attempting to virtually obliterate any corporate regulation at the state level. Marcy Wheeler surveys some of the less-recognized actions of the Trump regime, including its mass "corporate clemency" to ensure that corporate criminality goes unpunished. And Oliver Laughland reports on its decision to drop oan environmental case against a petrochemical company contributing to the plight of Louisiana's Cancer Alley.
- Meanwhile, Nora Loreto writes that Mark Carney's own corporate track record involves extensive use of whatever loopholes, leverage and political favours have been available to extract public money while avoiding contributing to the public good.
- Thom Hartmann and Robert Kuttner each weigh in on the imminent Musk-led attack on Social Security and any other social programs which keep people alive and healthy at the expense of maximizing the amount of money available to be shoveled into profiteers' offshore accounts. And Abby Vesoulis' report on the illegal elimination of USAID adds "severely malnourished children" to the list of people who are being told by the world's wealthiest man that they need to fend for themselves.
- Cathie from Canada weighs in on the need to take Trump's threats against Canada seriously. And Joseph Brean reports on new Leger polling showing that nearly two-thirds of the country has gotten the message.
- Damian Carrington reports on new research showing how microplastics are causing dangerous levels of crop losses as well as harm to other food sources. And Sanjana Gajbhiye reports on a new study finding that proximity to major roads increases the risk of dementia.
- Finally, Craig Spencer examines how the U.S.' destruction of global public health capacity will allow communicable diseases to run wild. Blake Murdoch discusses how the unsupported denial of airborne COVID-19 transmission has undercut both the response to the pandemic in progress, and the precautionary principle in general. Rachel Obordo writes about the continud human toll of COVID-19. And Jessica Wildfire warns that even people who have been vaccinated face severe risks as measles spread across North America thanks to denialists and anti-social cranks.
