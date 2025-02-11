Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Paul Krugman discusses how Donald Trump and Elon Musk are severing the U.S.' ties around the world. And Eamon James and Dan Mangan report that the one form of international interaction Trump is looking to bolster is the legitimization of bribery.
- Lisa Needham writes that Trump isn't pretending to govern as anything but a dictator unbound by law or by accountability. Jason Stanley writes about the new Republican "Southern Strategy" seeking to make a constant war against minorities and their voting rights into a foundation for electoral dominance. David Dayen notes that the technological takeover of the U.S. government seems designed to impose to impose rule by capricious and malicious autopilot. Molly Jong-Fast calls out the second Trump administration's war on science, while Amanda Marcotte notes that Musk is going out of his way to destroy research and innovation after building his own obscene fortune on past generations' work.
- The Guardian's editorial board notes that the real purpose of Trump's obsession with tariffs is to allow him to impose the most extreme program of systematic economic inequality the world has ever seen. Jason Leopold and Evan Weinberger highlight the blatant self-dealing involved as Musk shreds the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and seizes competitors' confidential information just in time to turn X into a financial services rent-seeker, while Kylie Cheung points out that existing creditors and banks are also looking forward to free rein to scam their customers.
- Meanwhile, James Temperton and Murad Hemmadi report on Shopify's embrace of Nazi merchandise and causes - which is of course particularly important given Pierre Poilievre's desire to turn its principals into the Canadian version of Musk. Nora Loreto discusses the ethnonationalism behind Pierre Poilievre's new choice of slogans. And Jon Henler reports on new research showing that the far right spreads fake news far more than any other grouping on the political spectrum.
- George Monbiot laments that Keir Starmer's Labour government is further dismantling the UK's machniery of government (and undermining its own stated goals in the process). And Chris Dillow points out how the fanatical belief in commodified markets as the solution to everything prevents governments from serving the interests of their citizens.
- Finally, Adam King interviews Bryan Evans and Carlo Fanelli about the damage Doug Ford has done to workers in Ontario. And Canada Healthwatch points out that despite how one prominent poll has been framed, it's unlikely that health care will be the top issue for voters - making a full accounting for Ford's subservience to Donald Trump a must to ensure he can't hang on to power.
