Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Anne Applebaum discusses how the actual regime change under Donald Trump involves the replacement of any public service with a system devoted exclusively to patronage, while Lee Morgenbesser argues that state capture is the best description of Elon Musk's abuses so far. Christina Pagel classifies Trump's actions in a few more distinct categories - though the dismantling of government and systematization of corruption do make up the majority of them. Mike Brock writes that the potential for courts to reverse some of the most flagrantly unconstitutional actions of Trump and Elon Musk doesn't provide a meaningful response to a coup in progress. And Larry Elliott writes that Trump's insistence on imposing tariffs ultimately reflects weakness in lacking any other mechanism to project power.
- Geoffrey Johnston writes that Canada has effectively stood up to Trump's bullying so far. Aisha Ahmad discusses why any U.S. attempt to annex Canada would be expected to backfire (particularly in a context where Trump is simultaneously picking other fights and undermining the U.S.' own military). And Aaron Wherry notes that Trump's threats are turning the impending federal election into a review of what Canada can control, while Cam Holmstrom makes the case for a big-table response.
- Brett McKay reports on Samara's new research showing how "power abusers" on social media were a major force in the UCP's retention of power in 2023. But Charles Rusnell examines the emerging connection between the UCP's health services corruption and the misuse of police authority, while Deirdre Mitchell-MacLean writes that Danielle Smith and company have mostly gone silent as the truth comes out.
- Justin Ling implores Ontario voters not to allow Doug Ford yet another term in which to loot the province for his cronies' benefit.
- Finally, Emma Beddington writes about the virtual impossibility of avoiding plastics even as their dangers have become readily apparent. And Sara Kirk and Lana Vanderlee discuss how Canada's food system makes unhealthy eating the default.
No comments:
Post a Comment