Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Jared Yates Sexton discusses the Trump-Musk plot to replace any remnants of U.S. democracy with an oligarchy. Josh Marshall examines the mechanisms put in place to give an unelected billionaire unprecedented control over the American government, while Marc Elias points out the plan for an immediate hollowing-out of the civil service to be replaced (if at all) with unabashed sycophants. David Lurie notes that Trump's direct attacks on the judiciary seem likely to remove any pretense of legitimacy.
- Cynthia Miller-Idriss notes that Trump is consciously replacing any norm against racism with one of white supremacy. And Mehdi Hasan writes that repeated griping about diversity, equity and inclusion is the new N-word, intended to validate racism and bigotry as a systemic force.
- Shawn Donnan, Joe Deaux and Daniel Flatley report that foreign aid is just one more area in which Trump is replacing funding for effective government agencies with a blatant giveaway to financial-sector cronies. David Dayen observes that Musk's plan to sell off publicly-owned real estate will likely cause a financial crash, benefiting nobody but the already-rich investors who can afford to swoop in and purchase at cut-rate prices. And Abrahm Lustgarten offers a warning as to how the climate breakdown which Trump is determined to exacerbate will destroy home values.
- Finally, Steven High offers a reminder as to how worker-based collective action has saved industry from corporate predations before. And Martin Patriquin reports on the unfair labour practice complaint challenging Amazon's decision to close down warehouses to avoid recognizing a certified union.
No comments:
Post a Comment