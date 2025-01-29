Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Brian Beutler discusses how U.S. Democrats need to respond to Donald Trump's attempt to end democracy and human rights with something more than complaints about higher prices - a point which applies equally to other countries. Tom Scocca and Joe MacLeod note that Trump's power grab now includes trying to take sole control over the disbursement of public funds - even where the result is to deliberately leave people destitute or destroy vital institutions. And Adam Barnett maps out Trump's anti-environmental network seeking to keep carbon spewing and the planet burning.
- Gil Duran writes about the "strict father" framework which represents the attempt to attach some (abusive) model of morality to Trump's actions. And David Moscrop offers some perspective and advice on carrying on dealing with the death of a seemingly vanished order.
- Tom Parkin examines how Doug Ford is seeking to be rewarded for making life worse for Ontarians, while John Michael McGrath focuses in on the massive sums of public money Ford has wasted trying to get voters drunk. And Inori Roy points out how anti-immigrant policy is preventing Canada from making up ground in dealing with a housing deficit.
- Finally, Claire Turner discusses new research showing the sustained cognitive and physical effects of long COVID. Heidi Ledford writes about some of the lessons COVID-19 has taught scientists about the immune system. And CBC News reports on the award of a $24 million grant to the University of Saskatchewan to research vaccines which could address multiple coronaviruses.
