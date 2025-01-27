Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Ryan Meili discusses how we should define Canada as a country through an ethic of care - rather than through opposition to any foreign actor. Matthew Mendelsohn examines how we can respond to the U.S.' defection from any good faith action, while Jim Stanford discusses how we can build a stronger and more independent society (though Geoff Dixon notes that complete self-reliance isn't a a practical option). And Charlemagne makes the case for Canada to join the European Union.
- But Yves Engler writes that Canada's corporate oligarchs are eager to funnel resources into guns rather than necessities of life. And Craig Renney warns us not to make the same mistake as New Zealand in voting for right-wing populism which inevitably fails even on its own terms.
- James Tapper reports on a new poll showing that a strong majority of Britons see the rich as having too much influence in politics. Nicolas Shaxson laments that the Starmer government is only making matters worse by stifling regulators in the name of growth, while George Monbiot notes that a developer-driven housing policy will do nothing to help people in need of an affordable and accessible home.
- Finally, Brian Beutler discusses the importance of fighting for democracy in the face of actors who are eager to demolish it.
No comments:
Post a Comment