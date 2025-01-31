Friday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to end your week.
- Michael Harris discusses how Donald Trump's taking power has reordered Canadian politics. But lest we be too confident of a united front in responding to attacks on our sovereignty and identity, Matthew Renfrew notes that Pierre Poilievre's constant anti-Canadian rhetoric is entirely unhelpful, while Liam O'Connor reports that Scott Moe has joined the Trumpist crew seeking to have us concede defeat. And Charlie Angus rightly criticizes our own parcel of rogues for trying to sell out Canada.
- Meanwhile, Andrew Potter writes that there's plenty we should be doing to build and defend our independence regardless of the the imminent threat posed by Trump. And Joseph Stiglitz worries that Trump may precipitate the end of progress around the globe - though Jeet Heer discusses how the U.S.' militaristic foreign policy was plenty harmful under the Biden administration as well.
- Robert Reich discusses the causes and effects of Trump's seizure and freezing of every government funding mechanism he can identify. And Alan Elrod discusses the role of status anxiety as part of Trump's appeal to those looking to maintain privilege and self-entitlement.
- MercoPress reports on the success of Brazil's efforts to collect a fairer share of revenue from the super rich - though the Libs' decision to keep letting Canada's wealthy exploit capital gains rules makes for a lost opportunity to level the playing field at home. And Grace Blakeley talks to Li Andersson about the work being done by Finland's Left Alliance in offering an alternative to the bigotry and austerity of the alt-right.
- Finally, Anthony Painter points out the problems with relying on growthism as a substitute for security and well-being. And Jim Stanford discusses how Alberta workers are suffering the effects of a UCP government bent on further enriching the capital class at their expense.
