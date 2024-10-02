Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Daron Acemoglu highlights the dangers of a new gilded age - particularly as increasingly large concentrations of wealth are taken for merit or wisdom. Amanda Marcotte writes that anybody who actually cared about the future would seek to rein in climate change - not deny its reality like JD Vance and the rest of the right. And Emile Torres calls out the highly selective "longtermism" being used by the uber-wealthy to justify sacrificing most of humanity in the foreseeable future.
- Meanwhile, Andre Mayer reports on the corporate conglomerates who are breaking their already-insufficient climate promises even as the climate breaks down in front of our eyes. And Amanda Buckiewicz reports on Richard Thompson's recognition that we're not moving anywhere near quickly enough to address the known harms of microplastics.
- Sam Levine reports on the employees who died after a plastics manufacturer reportedly ordered them to stay on site in the midst of Hurricane Helene. And CBC News reports on the multiple employees injured by an explosion at an Alberta oil site.
- Rupendra Brahambhatt discusses how the hype surrounding AI seems to serve little purpose other than to excuse increased energy consumption and environmental degradation.
- Finally, Gabriela Calugay-Casuga notes that full-time work is getting harder to find - making raw job numbers an incomplete indicator of income and security.
