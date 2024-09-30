Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your Truth and Reconciliation Day reading.
- Michelle Cyca discusses the promise that the awareness and education shared in the course of Truth and Reconciliation Day can be a first step toward a more respectful future, while Tumia Knott writes about the resilience needed to keep Indigenous culture alive in the face of a concerted campaign to eradicate it. And Amanda Follett Hosgood reports on the rightful concerns of Indigenous leaders that John Rustad and the BC Cons are looking to set any prospect of reconciliation back by decades.
- Meanwhile, Tim Wilton writes that the dominant current form of colonialism is the subjugation of human interests to the profit-seeking of corporate resource extractors.
- Wenfei Xu et al. study the distribution of traffic tickets in Chicago, and find that while red light cameras allot tickets in proportion to the racial makeup of drivers, police tend to stop Black drivers at a rate three times that of white drivers.
- Kelly Ashmore reports on the rising XEC COVID-19 variant - complete with particularly severe symptoms compared to the most recent waves. Ozgur Tanriverdi et al. study how all types of COVID infections can exacerbate the risk of developing cancer. Julie Corliss examines new research finding that even "just the flu" can increase the risk of heart conditions. And Jennifer Lee reports on the Alberta health care workers bracing for yet another fall patient surge into a woefully overwhelmed medical system.
- Finally, Selena Simmons-Duffin reports on new research linking anti-trans laws to an increase in suicide attempts among trans teens.
