Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Joelle Gergis offers a reminder that we're running out of time to avert a climate calamity - and that the only reasonable goal is a rapid push toward zero emissions, not yet another decades-away "net zero" target divorced from any action which could possibly result in its achievement. Umair Irfan discusses how solar energy is far exceeding even the most optimistic projections in both price and deployment, making any fossil fuel-based power generation (or delay tactics built around nuclear distractions) into a clear financial loser for everybody but the oil and gas sector. And Abdul Martin Safraz reports on the Toronto Transit Commission's refusal of false advertising from the fossil fuel sector as an example worth emulating.
- Meanwhile, Jon Queally reports on the pesticide industry's use of public money to target people who dare to point out the environmental and health harms caused by chemical pollution.
- Polly Thompson discusses how the executive-driven edicts requiring full-time in-office work reflect the real-world consequences of a corporate echo chamber. And John Quiggin notes that the objective success of remote work only shows how the CEO class doesn't deserve the level of entitlement it's claimed - and indeed seems to serve little useful purpose at all.
- Finally, Thomas Zimmer highlights how Project 2025 is shifting votes toward Democrats by providing rare advance warning of what the Republicans plan to do if handed any more power.
No comments:
Post a Comment