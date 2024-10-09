Wednesday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Darius Snieckus reports on a new International Institute for Sustainable Development study finding that Canada is still spending three times as much subsidizing fossil fuels as supporting renewable energy - signaling that we're not only far away from achieving net zero emissions, but actively making matters worse in terms of current spending to serve oil barons.
- Jake Johnson reports on an analysis showing that global warming has made the conditions feeding into Hurricane Milton 800 times more likely than they would have been otherwise. And John Morales warns that those changed underlying conditions mean that we need to treat constant extreme weather as the new normal.
- Amy Westervelt discusses the reality that a crisis caused by the climate breakdown may only serve as a breeding ground for new forms of denialism. And Geoffrey Deihl asks when we may hit a point of no return with a climate in full breakdown and a political system oriented more toward exacerbating the problem than alleviating it.
- Finally, Johannes Emmerling examines how the solutions to climate change and inequality are inextricably linked. And Mona Holmes reports on yet another minimum wage increase which has resulted in far better circumstances for workers without affecting jobs or prices.
