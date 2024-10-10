Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- William Ripple et al. provide an update on the state of the Earth based on 2024 data, and warn that we're continuing to spew carbon pollution even as it precipitates an active global emergency. Ripple and Thomas Newsome also discuss the implications of a projected path toward nearly 3 degrees Celsius of global warming. And each of Wim Carton and Andreas Malm and Peter de Kruijff warn that even leaving aside the folly of procrastinating on the preservation of a liveable environment, any planned "overshoot" of climate targets is highly likely to produce consequences that can't be reversed.
- Peter Hannam reports on a new study showing that in Australia (as in many other jurisdictions) the fossil fuel industry is emitting far more methane than it's reporting.
- Ajit Niranjan reports on the Clean Air Fund's observation that wealthy countries are pouring foreign aid into further fossil fuel development. And Isabella Kaminski points out the justified shock and outrage at the UK's plan to claim the burning of biomass fuel from North Korea and Afghanistan as a credit based on the inexplicable design of emission credit systems.
- Amber Bracken documents how people in Fort Chipewyan are fighting for their lives in the face of water pollution and government denialism. And Will Falk discusses how Utah's response to the destruction of the Great Salt Lake by data centers has been to try to stop anybody from advancing rights of nature.
- Finally, Ashleigh Fields reports on new research showing that the increases in the risk of strokes and heart attacks caused by COVID-19 can last for years after a single infection. And Sheryl Gay Stolberg discusses how U.S. Republicans are planning to make hostility to public health a foundational governing principle.
