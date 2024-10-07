Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Lauren Rosenthal, Brian Sullivan and Christopher Cannon examine how the prospect of extreme weather and associated disasters is a reality everywhere in the U.S. Helena Horton reports on a World Meteorological Organization report showing how rivers are drying up, resulting in a grave threat to fresh water supplies. And Andrew Nikiforuk writes about the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in particular, while Kate Aronoff discusses the importance of putting climate safety at the forefront of all kinds of policy decisions due to its foundational impact across borders and policy areas.
- Shawn McCarthy writes that we should be able to treat adaptation to a changing climate as a non-partisan priority - though that assumes away the conscious strategy of denial on the part of far too many of our political leaders. And Crawford Kilian discusses Thomas Piketty's recognition that any viable climate plan needs to rein in inequality and excess - which is precisely why the people flaunting obscene wealth and power refuse to accept any meaningful action.
- And in case there was any doubt that antisocial action is rewarded among our corporate elites, Max Fawcett discusses how oil operators who have dumped massive amounts of environmental liability on the public (after previously extracting profits without setting aside the cost of cleanup) are being celebrated by the business class as representing everything they aspire to achieve.
- Finally, Alex Himelfarb highlights the importance of collective action as the only viable response to both an economy grossly skewed in favour of the wealthy few, and the message that there is no alternative which serves as the substitute for any justification for that reality.
No comments:
Post a Comment