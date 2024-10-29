Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Jonathan Watts reports on a new Oxfam report finding that the carbon emissions of the wealthiest few result directly in increased hunger and poverty for those less lucky.
- Colin Bogle writes about the damage caused in Texas by a Republican party focused on corruption and climate denial at the expense of the basic functions of government. Geoff Dembicki reports on Gwyn Morgan's large donations to the development of a similar culture of ignorance north of the border.
- Drew Anderson weighs in on what Saskatchewan can expect from another term of extractivist government. And Oliver Milman writes about some of the global environmental risks arising from the prospect of another Trump presidency, while Hadrian Mertins-Kirkwood focuses on the potential fallout for Canada in particular.
- Paul Willcocks discusses what the BC NDP's narrow election win (in the face of a concerted attempt by the corporate sector to install an alt-right party in power) means for the province. And Max Fawcett discusses how the spread of anti-democracy truthers following the election bodes ill for Canada's political system generally.
- Finally, Chris Osuh reports on a new study showing that beyond the obvious social harms, the UK's social stratification also produces economic costs in the tens of billions of pounds per year.
