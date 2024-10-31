Thursday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Mariana Lenharo discusses the arduous process of trying to recover from the trauma and destruction of a fossil-fueled climate disaster. Karl Mathiesen reports that in the case of Spain's unprecedented flooding, any attempt to survive and rebuild has been complicated by pitifully unprepared emergency alert systems (resulting from the political choices of the anti-science right). And Zach Colman and Jessie Blaiser write that the majority of a three-year-old U.S. fund for resilience measures is still sitting unspent.
- John Woodside discusses how any case for liquid gas exports is crumbling as the environmental costs of fossil gas production become more obvious while the price of clean alternatives plummets. Sharon Riley reports on the rural Alberta residents warning of the risks of an eleven-figure carbon capture project being rammed through without any consideration of environmental effects or Indigenous rights.
- Charlie Mather and Gerald Singh point out that industrialized food systems are becoming dangerously fragile. And Patrick Greenfiled reports on the warning from experts that governments are continuing to destroy vulnerable ecosystems at alarming rates even after committing to work on protecting biodiversity.
- Rumneek Johal calls out the Trudeau Libs for scapegoating immigrants for political gain. And Arwa Madhawi offers a reminder that Elon Musk and other wealth hoarders will never face the restrictions and punishments they campaign to impose on mere commoners.
- Jason Koebler writes that the recent spate of tycoon-driven stifling of endorsements of democracy in the U.S. presidential election confirms that we need to view billionaires as a threat to free media.
- Finally, Angela Hennessy reports on the growing recognition that the same collusion and price-fixing already being investigated in the U.S. has also been applied to Canada's rental housing market.
