Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Tim Winton writes about the need to wake up from our fossil fuel stupor - with the role of activists being to sound the alarm in ways that will drive collective action. And Ha Pham and Marc Saner discuss the need for inclusive consultations around climate adaptation - particularly to ensure that the knowledge and interests of already-marginalized groups aren't ignored as the wealthiest and most powerful few dictate the terms of any discussion.
- Todd Woody discusses how wildfires are moving faster and causing more damage as the western U.S. gets warmer and drier. And Olivia Rosane reports on a warning from scientists that a crucial Atlantic ocean current may collapse in the coming decades.
- Paul Dobson and Rob Edwards report on Scotland's decision to slash environmental prosecutions, with the predictable result that business who perceive no risk of consequences are feeling free to pollute with impunity.
- Jay Van Bavel et al. examine the effect that political polarization can have as a determinant of health - particularly when one of the poles comes to identify itself based on rejection of public health measures.
- Olesya Dmitracova reports on yet another study showing that a shorter work week produces not only huge benefits to well-being, but also improved economic performance.
- Finally, Lil Kalish reports on a new survey showing that even a plurality of Republican voters consider anti-trans rhetoric to be sad and shameful - with other groups of voters of course agreeing in even wider numbers. And we'll find out tomorrow whether Scott Moe's choice to bet his government on attacking trans kids will similarly receive the condemnation is deserves.
