Tuesday Morning Links

- Alan Rusbridger highlights the glaring gap between the devastating extreme weather events caused by a climate breakdown in progress, and the complete lack of a meaningful response by the powers that be. Samuel Oakford, John Muyskens, Sarah Cahlan and Joyce Sohyun Lee discuss how the U.S.' existing flood maps fail to account for the more severe weather that's becoming commonplace. And Patrick Greenfield writes about the growing recognition by scientists that the Earth's natural carbon sinks are becoming less effective in a drier and warmer environment caused by greenhouse gas emissions.
- Meanwhile, Matthew Zeitlin discusses Daron Acemoglu's observation that any transition away from carbon pollution will require a combination of large investment in clean technology, and restrictions on the continued use of dirty energy.
- Kevin Scott discusses how the benefits of a guaranteed income include allowing people released from incarceration to overcome the traps which would otherwise deprive them of freedom and dignity.
- Finally, Paul Willcocks points out how John Rustad is anything but a serious person (even though he's an entirely serious threat to take power in British Columbia). And Luke LeBrun traces how a group of anti-science cranks and conspiracy theorists became the political wing of B.C.'s corporate class.
