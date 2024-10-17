Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Saskia O'Donoghue reports on the continued recognition by both risk experts and the general public that the climate crisis is the most important risk to life on Earth. And Laura Paddison reports on the observation by the Global Commission on the Economics of Water that the global water cycle is out of balance for the first time in recorded history, while Lori Dajose writes about new research showing that melting permafrost could cause rapid changes of course for rivers in the Arctic region.
- The Climate Historian examines the manipulative individualization of responsibility for environmental issues that can only be met at the societal level. And Jean Schmitt et al. study how a transition to electric vehicles could produce population-level health benefits - as long as it's accompanied by a shift to clean power as well.
- David Climenhaga calls out Danielle Smith for using public money to serve as an outside advertiser for the federal Cons, while Max Fawcett notes that the ad campaign itself is based on false math. Jen St. Denis documents who's behind the BC Cons, including their word-for-word adoption of a platform developed by a right-wing pressure group assembled by people found to be too extreme by the former BC Libs. And Luke LeBrun reports on the warning from the BC Teachers' Federation as to the BC Cons' plans to attack LGBTQ+ students.
- Ricardo Tranjan writes that the desperate lack of affordable housing can be traced largely to the decision by governments to cater to developers seeking "market" profits rather than building homes directly. And Mike Moffatt notes that there's some opportunity to reduce the cost of home construction by updating a GST rebate program.
- Finally, Adam King discusses how the federal government's decision to force workers back to the office was based on complete disregard for the benefits of remote work.
No comments:
Post a Comment