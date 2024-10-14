Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Charlie Warzel warns that the level of disinformation saturation in the U.S. has reached the point of organized violence and sabotage. H. Colleen Sinclair notes that much of the spread of disinformation is the result of cynical opportunism rather than any belief in its truth, while Mike Caulfield points out that willing recipients tend to accept it in order to avoid challenging their existing belief system. Mary Annaise Haglar writes about the intersection of anti-science propaganda and emergencies caused by the climate crisis. Luke LeBrun reports that the BC Cons' detachment from reality includes peddling conspiracy theories about a United Nations takeover while supporting right-wing dictators. And Justin Ling reports on David O'Brien's work to try to bring dangerously-programmed extremists back from the brink - while noting the lack of resources for that effort (particularly compared to the immense disinformation machines pushing people in the opposite direction).
- NASA unveils the first methane and carbon dioxide emission plumes detected by its new imaging spectrometer - and its ability to point out concealed carbon pollution is surely one of the reasons why Republicans are determined to kneecap NASA in particular and scientific observation generally. Cami Ferrell discusses a new report showing how the harm from fossil fuel pollution falls disproportionately on already-marginalized groups. And Evan Halper reports on the continued use of dirty coal power plants which were supposed to have been shuttered in Omaha (and elsewhere) to serve corporate data centres.
- The Guardian makes the case for the UK's Labour government to ensure the rich pay their fair share to support public well-being and growth, while Huw Evans offers a reminder that wanton deregulation has been the cause of immense harm under the previous Con regime. And Simon Fletcher laments that Labour has thus far operated as a right-wing government with no interest in addressing either inequality or the public interest - and lost public trust in a hurry as a result.
- Susan Elizabeth Turek reports on new research examining the most dangerous of ultra-processed foods.
- Finally, Rachel Aiello reports on the release of preliminary pre-approved housing designs - though the combination of a lengthy consultation process and a lack of resources to move past the design stage raises reason for doubt that much affordable housing will come from them.
If The Guardian wanted a Labour government to ensure the rich pay their fair share to support public well-being and growth, maybe they should have supported Corbyn instead of kneecapping him.ReplyDelete