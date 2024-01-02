Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- David Macdonald highlights yet another record-breaking year of Canadian CEO income compared to the pay of the average worker.
- Lisa Young's wish for the new year is for better public health - though the hostility to the concept from Danielle Smith (as well as Scott Moe) doesn't bode well for that hope. Andrew MacLeod examines the politics of privatized health care in British Columbia as Telus keeps taking over the role of care providers. Rachel Cohen highlights how mental health treatment looks radically different for the rich compared to the poor. And Rebecca Watson warns that that the same private equity ghouls who have put numerous major retailers out of business through leveraged buyouts are turning their attention to the medical system.
- Asia Fields and Becca Savransky examine what happens when a government chooses not to maintain its education system. And the CCPA offers up its favourite graphs of 2023 - including this depiction of how Saskatchewan students are taking on massive amounts of debt to pay higher fees in the face of slashed grant funding:
- Raymond Zheng discusses the scientific debate as to whether global warming is merely happening as projected based on the continued spewing of carbon pollution, or increasing due to unanticipated feedback effects. And Daphne Ewing-Chow points out which foods are facing the greatest risks due to the climate breakdown.
- Finally, Leigh Stickle and Luke Mari respond to a baseless attack on housing density by pointing out that more housing and increased park space are entirely compatible when they're both designed to be inclusive rather than fenced-off.
No comments:
Post a Comment