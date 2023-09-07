Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Tess Finch Lee writes about the importance of doing everything we can to protect children (and indeed the general population) from COVID-19. But Thomas Piggott laments that instead of taking a lesson in interdependence and the need for social care, we've been pushed to avoid learning anything from the pandemic.
- Meanwhile, Isaac Callan and Colin D'Mello report on the Ontario health care facilities which are being left to crumble while the Ford government focuses on handing out riches to developers.
- Erika Shaker points out how the cruel and coordinated conservative attacks on trans students also serve as an assault on public education generally. And Michael Harris discusses Mike Roman's place in the importation of Republican fascist politics and anti-democratic activity into Canada's right-wing parties.
- Tyler Austin Harper and Leif Weatherby highlight how billionaires determined to sacrifice a liveable environment to the pursuit of short-term wealth hoarding are the ultimate existential threat to human survival. And The Juice Media offers a an Honest Government Ad from the government of Canada on its complete subserviance to fossil fuel tycoons in particular:
-
- Finally, Yvette D'Etremont reports that half of Nova Scotia's working-age population is strugging to get by on less than a living wage. And Cory Doctorow writes about the prospects of the U.S. labour movement being strengthened by a restored precedent from the National Labor Relations Board which ensures that employers can't cheat their way to union avoidance.
No comments:
Post a Comment