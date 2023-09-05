Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Dawn Bowdish and Andrew Costa provide a reminder as to how to stay as safe as possible from COVID-19 (even as governments have abandoned any attempt to limit the spread of a dangerous disease).
- Ryan Meili writes about the connection between the climate breakdown and increasing risks to health. Charles Stanier, Gregory Carmichael and Peter Thorne discuss how the severe wildfires and stifling smoke we've seen in 2023 is just the beginning of what's to come, while Ben Nesbit talks to experts about how this year's wildfires may be followed by flooding and other disasters. And Paula Duhatschek and Dan McGarvey discuss what the melting of glaciers in the Rocky Mountains means for the long-term water supply of much of Western Canada.
- Stewart Lansley writes about the inescapable connection between worsening poverty in the UK and increasing wealth concentration among the most privileged few. Robert Reich offers a reminder of the deliberate effort of corporate tyrants to ensure that decision-making is based on no considerations other than short-term profits for capitalist. And Jason Linkins points out the propaganda campaign around shoplifting which serves to distract from the far more widespread scourge of wage theft.
- Finally, Justin Ling and Public Policy Forum examine what they view as polarization in Canadian politics - though it's worth noting the inevitable determination to bothsides what's largely an issue of right-wing cult formation.
