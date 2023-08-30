Wednesday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Sascha Pare reports on the growing recognition that methane emissions could trigger "termination" events which see tundra turn into tropical savannah. And Robson Fletcher reports on a drop in wheat production caused by drought which may make staple foods far more expensive.
- Dharna Noor reports on Fossil Free Future's work to point out how the oil industry continues to push us toward civilizational catastrophe in the name of an insatiable addiction to short-term profit. But Simon Black, Ian Parry and Nate Verson chart how dirty energy subsidies are hitting record levels even as the consequences of a climate breakdown become increasingly clear.
- Arya Rao and Shira Hornstein point out the related effects of climate change and poor housing on public health. Stephanie Swensrude reports on the City of Edmonton's recognition that suburban sprawl is worse for citizens from the standpoint of direct cost as well as health and community. And Michael Gorman reports on a review of Nova Scotia's housing situation which has flagged the need to enforce landlord compliance - which has apparently been buried for reaching that inconvenient conclusion.
- April Short discusses how models based on free and shared goods are surviving and thriving, even as public policy is oriented solely at favouring conspicuous consumption and corporate profits.
- Finally, David Climenhaga examines how social conservatives are pushing to take over Alberta's education system (which is of course mirrored across Canada). And Emma Brown and Peter Jamison report on the U.S.' experience with "parental rights" being used by socons to take over and destroy public education.
