Thursday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Michael Klare writes about the growing indications that the climate breakdown is pushing us toward a civilizational collapse. Jeff Renaud discusses new research showing that climate change could cause over a billion deaths over the next century, while William Skipworth reports on research confirming the link between global warming and the deaths of polar bears. And Parker MacKenzie reports on a new study showing that Australia (like most other jurisdictions) is completely unprepared for the impacts of climate change.
- Meanwhile, Climate & Capital Media offers a list of the false "solutions" which serve only to obfuscate and delay against action which could actually reduce the harm we're inflicting on our living environment. And Emiko Newman and Erin Blondeau make the case for a Youth Climate Corps.
- Alex Hemingway points out how British Columbia could turn soaring property values into revenue to improve human welfare, rather than merely allowing it to collect in the hands of the wealthiest few. And Leyland Cecco reports on new research confirming that money provided to the people who need it most tends to be applied to basic needs.
- Finally, Jason Stanley writes about the fascist ideology underlying Florida's latest mass shooting - and the lengths much of the U.S. establishment has gone to in normalizing it.
No comments:
Post a Comment