Thursday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Linda McQuaig writes about the dangers of treating public health care systems as resources to be plundered by corporate raiders rather than essential services for people. And John Michael McGrath discusses how the Ford PCs are demanding that some of the most vulnerable patients in Ontario sacrifice to hide the damage they've done to health care (while refusing to allow that imposition to be subject to normal legislative accountability).
- Katie Bach highlights the tens of millions of Americans suffering from long COVID, including millions unable to work as a result of it.
- James Temple points out the flaws in "net zero" climate plans which are intended to maximize continued corporate pollution as long as possible based on questionable assumptions about offsets and scopes of responsibility. And Hanna Hett asks whether Canada is prepared to accept the climate refugees losing their homes as a result of the carbon pollution which we continue to subsidize and promote around the globe.
- Michelle Gamage discusses the massive amount of food waste generated in Canada - and the source of that waste in a system which makes it cheaper and easier to discard food than to find a use for it.
- Jared Brock writes about the need to apply fair taxes to ensure that parasitic extractors at least have to contribute something to the common good.
- Finally, Max Fawcett discusses Pierre Poilievre's choice to operate in league with Diagolon extremists and other elements of the violent right-wing fringe.
