Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Maggie O'Farrell offers her experience as to the devastating effects of long COVID. And Jose Manuel Aburto et al. study the particularly insidious impact of COVID on minority racial and ethnic populations in the U.S.
- Meanwhile, Dayne Patterson reports on the call from Saskatchewan doctors for people to be more responsible than their government in masking up to protect each other. And Kelly Skjerven reports on Joel Hill's work mapping out the service disruptions in Saskatchewan's health care system.
- Zak Vescera reports that one of the schools at the centre of the Saskatchewan Party's child abuse scandal has been shut down only after refusing to cooperate with an outside administrator. And Russel Wangersky rightly calls out the Moe government for doing nothing other than shrieking about the federal government while its own areas of responsibility grow increasingly dire.
- Saurav Sarkak offers a hopeful story on how Punjabi workers in Toronto are joining together to fight back against wage theft and employer abuses.
- Finally, Umair Haque discusses what will be needed to survive an age of dystopia - with community-building and the recognition of priorities larger than one's self not ranking at the top of the list.
