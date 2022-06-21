Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Danielle Hitch, Aryati Yashadhana and Evelyne de Leeuw write that long COVID is following the path of acute COVID-19 in having a disproportionate effect on disadvantaged communities. Catherine Gewertz discusses the need for schools to plan for a large number of students afflicted with a wide range of long-term symptoms. And Rebecca Stern et al. study how even less-infectious variants were able to spread through common areas of hospitals.
- Geoff Dembicki writes about the Cons' large base of climate deniers - though it's worth being concerned that the party (particularly with Pierre Poilievre at the helm) will be perfectly happy to include outright denialism as part of its general detachment from reality. And Jennifer Hassan reports that Spain is among the latest regions to see devastating wildfires and heat as climate breakdown continues apace.
- Charlotte Spring and Audrey Tung discuss how the housing crisis is forcing desperate renters to go hungry in order to hold onto a place to live. And Lauren Boothby exposes a private group which Edmonton landlords have been using to illegally deprive prospective tenants of any hope of finding a home.
- Finally, Ramanan Raghavendran writes about the "gilded cage" as the executive version of the bullshit job - and notes that it lack meaning and purpose just as much as the lower-paid equivalent.
