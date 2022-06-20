Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Dhruv Khullar interviews Ashish Jha about what's to come in the COVID-19 pandemic - including the desperate need for mitigation measures to reduce an unsustainable amount of spread. And Alexander Quon reports on the increase in COVID deaths in Saskatchewan from 2021 to 2022 even as the Moe government tries to pretend there's nothing left to see here.
- Meanwhile, Greg Iacurci discusses how even the limited support working-class Americans received during the pandemic has changed their view of what's possible.
- But Phillip Inman writes that central banks are fixated on suppressing wages even if the result is to collapse economic development altogether. And Heather Wright reports on the reality that increasing food prices aren't resulting in better returns for the farmers who produce it.
- Amanda Follett Hosgood points out the disaster capitalism that's seeing the pandemic turned into a land grab and opportunity to push through environmentally devastating projects.
- Finally, Supriya Dwivedi writes about the need for our political leaders to value a democratic electoral system, rather than looking to torque it beyond repair for personal gain. And Charlie Angus writes about the challenges of seeking to represent people who have removed themselves from any sense of shared reality.
