Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Jason Hannan discusses why the gaslighting campaign to get people to forget about the deadly disease being left to spread unchecked is so dangerous to democracy, while Daniel Chang reports that essential workers have borne the brunt of the damage of the workplace spread of COVID-19. And Matt Gurney writes that Ontario's health care system is so threadbare that even unrealistically optimistic assumptions about COVID being "no worse than the flu" could still lead to its triggering systemic collapse.
- Meanwhile, Thomas Homer-Dixon and Robin Cox discuss the need for British Columbia (and other jurisdictions) to recognize and address the common sources of increasingly-regular calamities.
- Jaryn Vecchio reports that workers in Prince Albert (among other places) are having perpetually more difficulty affording even the necessities of life. And Paula Duhatschek reports on the growing identification of poverty as a crucial factor in medical care.
- Christiana Figueres, Yvo de Boer and Michael Zammit Cutajar write that we shouldn't accept any more excuses for delay in halting our contributions to a climate breakdown. But Tracy Sherlock reports on how foreign oil lobbyists have been setting the agenda for Canada's federal government. And Lori Lee Oates discusses how Newfoundland and Labrador is just one of many jurisdictions implausibly proclaiming the exceptionalism of its own fossil fuel sector as an excuse to keep drilling.
- George Monbiot writes about the environmental disaster of dead crabs and lobsters washing ashore off the coast of England - and the refusal of the Con government to investigate to determine what's causing mass fatalities of wildlife.
- Finally, Justin Brake discusses the fight to hold off the privatization of post-secondary education as for-profit actors try to use the disruption of the pandemic to push further into universities.
