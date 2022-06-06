Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Judy Melinek notes that the physical effects of long COVID include irreversible organ damage, while Rob Chaney discusses its devastating impact on people's lives. But Brigid Delaney writes about the social death of a pandemic which is still very much a live threat to the people ignoring it. And Irelyne Lavery reports on one of the latest steps in the process of disappearing awareness of COVID-19, as Canada's federal government is planning to stop making rapid tests available by the end of the year regardless of how much human suffering continues to circulate.
- Elizabeth Payne discusses some of the Ontario family doctors who are leaving their practices behind due to government neglect when it comes to basic health care.
- Adam Miller writes that decriminalization of possession is only a small first step in saving lives when poisoned drugs are already baked into the supply chain for widely-used substances.
- Drew Anderson reports on the continual growth of the toxic tailings ponds holding the liquid residue from Alberta's tar sands.
- Finally, Creeden Martell reports on the pitiful excuse for housing support - deliberately designed to exclude Saskatchewan's poorest people - introduced last week by the Moe government. And Stewart Lansley writes about the need to put basic infrastructure and services back in the hands of citizens rather than extractive capitalists.
